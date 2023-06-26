Here's How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor On His 38th Birthday; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday on Monday, 26 June. To mark the special occasion, Malaika Arora took to social media to wish her boyfriend with the sweetest message.
Sharing a bunch of pictures of Arjun, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine, my thinker, my goofy, my shopaholic, my handsome…. @arjunkapoor."
Have a look at Malaika's post here:
Earlier on 25 June, Arjun held a late-night birthday bash at his Mumbai residence to celebrate the day with his close ones. During the party, Malaika impressed everyone with her stunning dance performance on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.
Here, have a look:
After years of dating, Malaika and Arjun went public with their relationship in 2019.
