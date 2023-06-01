'Clickbait Culture is About Negativity': Arjun on Malaika's Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Kapoor has responded to the nasty reports that keep getting published about him and Malaika Arora. Last year, he called out a publication for spreading "gossip articles" claiming that he and Malaika are about to welcome a child.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun said that clickbait headlines are to be blamed for spreading negativity. “Clickbait culture is more about negativity... I think negativity is easier to get people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains, but I think we rely on you all (journalists) to reach the audience. We need you all to be cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very, very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there", the actor told the publication.