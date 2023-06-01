ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Kapoor responds to "gossip articles" that keep getting published about him and Malaika Arora

'Clickbait Culture is About Negativity': Arjun on Malaika's Pregnancy Rumours
Arjun Kapoor has responded to the nasty reports that keep getting published about him and Malaika Arora. Last year, he called out a publication for spreading "gossip articles" claiming that he and Malaika are about to welcome a child.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun said that clickbait headlines are to be blamed for spreading negativity. “Clickbait culture is more about negativity... I think negativity is easier to get people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains, but I think we rely on you all (journalists) to reach the audience. We need you all to be cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very, very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there", the actor told the publication.

When being asked about his post criticising the publication Arjun added,

"I did that because I trust all you (journalists). I have never hidden, I have never held back... why do you want to put something out there that will forever remain, and that is not the truth and then I have to keep justifying myself. Information for any journalist should be verified, it should not just be put our casually, especially when it comes to your personal life... we are all here to do our job, don't make it about having fun at other people's expense. Don't try and make it personal, don't become vindictive, and don't become what you are trying to sell... don't start believing your lies."

After years of dating, Malaika and Arjun went public with their relationship in 2019.

