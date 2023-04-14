ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Inside Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Postcard-Worthy Vacation in Berlin
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share some pictures from his vacation with Malaika Arora.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Berlin, Germany. The couple was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, both Arjun and Malaika shared some glimpses of their postcard-worthy vacation in Germany. Posting a "liftie" with Malaika, Arjun captioned the photo, "Lift Kara De", referring to the popular Adnan Sami song.
Take the pictures they shared here.
Topics: Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
