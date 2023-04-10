ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Her Brother Mishaal on Siblings Day
Kiara Advani shared some unseen pictures of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day.
On National Siblings Day, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her younger brother Mishaal. The Shershaah actor shared some unseen photos of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day with Sidharth Malhotra. Mishaal also shared a monochromatic picture with his sister to mark the special occasion. He captioned it, "Why not".
Here, take a look at the photos they shared:
