In Photos: Here's How Kiara Advani Wished Her Brother Mishaal on Siblings Day

Kiara Advani shared some unseen pictures of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

On National Siblings Day, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her younger brother Mishaal. The Shershaah actor shared some unseen photos of herself with Mishaal from her wedding day with Sidharth Malhotra. Mishaal also shared a monochromatic picture with his sister to mark the special occasion. He captioned it, "Why not".

Here, take a look at the photos they shared:

