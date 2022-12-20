Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan & More Share Adorable Pics of Taimur on His Birthday
Taimur Ali Khan turned 6 on 20 December.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned 6 today (20 December.) On the occassion of his birthday, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more took to social media to wish him.
Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share an adorable reel of the birthday boy. She wrote the caption on behalf of her daughter. She captioned the post as, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni"
Karisma Kapoor also posted a cute picture of Tim on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim Big boy now."
Karan Johar also took to social media to wish the 6-year-old, "Happy happy birthday Tim! Yash and Roohi can't want to celebrate with you."
Soha also went on to share a cute picture of the trio together.
