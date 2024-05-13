'He Was Vulnerable': Manoj Bajpayee On SSR Being Bothered By Blind Articles

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bajpayee said, “Bahut zada, bahut vulnerable tha vo us maamle me. Acha aadmi tha, bahut hi acha aadmi, aur acha aadmi hi affected hota hai. Right? Vo bahut baar aake mujhe puchta tha ki sir mai kya karu? Toh mai usko kehta tha ki yarr tu zada seriously mat le. Mai jaanta hu, kyuki mai bhugat chuka hu,bhugat raha hu, mai abhi tak bhugat raha hu. [He was vulnerable in that matter. He was a good man, and good people are often affected, right? At times, he used to come to me and ask, 'What should I do, sir?' So I used to tell him, 'Bro, don't take it too seriously. I know because I have suffered, I am suffering, I am still suffering.]'”

Rajput died on 14 June 2020.