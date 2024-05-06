Manoj Bajpayee Commences Shooting For Raj & DK's 'The Family Man 3'

The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari (played by Tiwari), a middle-class man who leads a double life as an intelligence officer, working for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell, a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The third season will follow Srikant's struggle to protect national security and autonomy, balancing family responsibilities and repairing his strained relationship with his wife (played by Priyamani).

The second season of the show focused on military resistance from Sri Lanka.

In addition to Tiwari and Priyamani, the show also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

The Family Man season 3 is scheduled to release later this year on Prime Video.