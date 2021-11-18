'Harry Potter' Stars to Reunite For TV Special, But Not JK Rowling
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream on 1 January on HBO Max.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone cast and filmmaker Chris Columbus are reuniting for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on the movie set in London where the first film was made. However, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling will not be a part of the event, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that the special will feature the franchise’s central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well as director Columbus. They will be joined by other franchise alums including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. It will stream on 1 January on HBO Max.
The WarnerMedia release did not mention Rowling. The author was called out by the trans community after she recently remarked that transgender individuals should be defined by their biological sex. Sources close to the project told The Hollywood Reporter that the retrospective will focus on the creation of the film and the central cast/team. Rowling will be featured in archival footage but she will not make a new appearance in the special.
Speaking about the retrospective Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement, "It is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon called Harry Potter - from the talented cast who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”
