‘Regressive’: JK Rowling in Soup for New Book’s ‘Transphobic’ Plot

Celebrated author JK Rowling finds herself amid fresh controversy after early reviews of her new book ‘Troubled Blood’ hinted at a transphobic plot-line. The book was written by Rowling under the pseudonym ‘Robert Galbraith.’

The book revolves around a cisgender man who wears dresses and murders women. Internet is seeing it as an extension of her “controversial” comments on transgenders.

Jake Kerridge, in his review for The Telegraph, described ‘Troubled Blood’ as, "The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: The disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer. One wonders what critics of Rowling's stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress."