Entertainer & Activist, Harry Belafonte, Passes Away at 96

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife Pamela by his side, said Paula M. Witt, of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

Belafonte was also a civil rights activist. He was known for helping during the civil rights movement in the 1950s.

Oprah Winfrey was among the first to pay tribute, she said, Belafonte was "a trailblazer and a hero to us all". She continued by saying, "Thank you for your music, your artistry, your activism, your fight for civil rights and justice," she continued. "Your being here on Earth has blessed us all."