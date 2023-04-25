ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Dies After Reportedly Undergoing 12 Surgeries To Look Like BTS' Jimin

The actor died on April 23 in a South Korean hospital.

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, died at the age of 22, after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin, Daily Mail reported. The actor died on April 23 in a South Korean hospital after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had undergone a few months prior.

In continuation of the report, his publicist, Eric Blake, said that he went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in November 2022. However, after the surgery, he developed an infection and had to be intubated and he died a few hours later. He said:

"He had a very square jawline and chin, and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide. He wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks."
Eric Blake, Publicist

As per the report, he spent $220,000 ( ₹ 1,80,36,810) on 12 cosmetic procedures which include a facelift, a nose job, lip reduction, an eye lift, and other minor surgeries.

Colucci moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry, as per the report.

Blake added that the actor was "insecure about his looks".

