'Wanted a Punjab Element': Trans Designer Behind Harnaaz Sandhu's Winning Gown

As Harnaaz Sandhu was named the Miss Universe in Israel, all eyes fell on trans fashion designer Saisha Shinde—who designed the silver-champagne crown-winning gown.

Mumbai-based Shinde is one of the few trans fashion designers in India, and has worked with several Bollywood A-listers in her 15-year-old career.

In an interview with The Quint, Shinde said that she wanted to design a dress that was an ode to Sandhu's hometown – but not a literal interpretation of it.