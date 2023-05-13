ADVERTISEMENT

'Had to Make Sure I Don't Fall on the Red Carpet at Met Gala': Alia Bhatt

Alia spoke about what went through her head before her Met Gala debut.

Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs at this year's Met Gala. She made her debut in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Now, in an interview, Alia spoke about how she felt ahead of the event. She said that she had to make sure that she didn't "fall down on the red carpet'. The actor added that it was a "massive and big deal" but she also wanted it to be "about having fun."

Alia told News18,

"The little girl in me was just making sure that I don’t fall down on the red carpet and that I was getting enough time to pose, take a breath and enjoy the moment. It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time.”
Speaking about if she has any 'magic mantra' Alia told the publication, "I am not too sure people can give away their secrets if they have any. Having said that, I don't have any secret. I have a chaotic mind and I like doing multiple things at once. It’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy".

