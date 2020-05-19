Veteran lyricist, writer and director Gulzar has penned a moving poem on the plight of migrant workers in the country during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Released on his Facebook page, the poem talks about the devastated migrants, who are struggling to make ends meet and are unable to go back to their hometowns because of travel restrictions.The Enlightened One: Sonakshi Auctions Her Piece to Help MigrantsAs Gulzar reads the poem, we see images of migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres, cycling in the sweltering heat and travelling in crammed trucks, hoping against hope that they will reach home. Gulzar reminds us that these workers have toiled for years to ensure that we are well-fed and looked after. He ends by saying, “They will go die where there is life”, implying that all they want is to reach a place where there is dignity and not be crushed by the cities who have considered them nothing but labourers.While the apathy of the government towards migrant workers is being highlighted in the media, there are some good samaritans who are stepping forward to help those in need. Recently, actor Sonu Sood arranged for buses to take migrant workers home after obtaining special permission from the Uttar Pradesh government. Earlier, he had organised a number of buses for workers heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra.“It has been an emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all”.Sonu Sood, ActorLockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges For More Buses To Take Migrants HomeSonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has decided to use her art to contribute to the cause of the country’s migrants. The Kalank actor recently announced that she will be auctioning her art and the proceeds from the same will be used to supply ration kits to daily wage workers. To make the initiative a reality, she has teamed up with Fankind Official. The auction will end on 24 May.