Sonakshi Sinha has decided to use her art to contribute to the cause of the country's migrant workers who are currently stranded and struggling to reach their homes. The Kalank actor on Friday took to social media to announce that she will be auctioning her art and the proceeds from the same will be used to supply ration kits to daily wage workers. To make the initiative a reality, she has teamed up with Fankind Official. The auction will end on 24 May.In a video posted on her Instagram, she can be heard saying, "What good are we, if we can't do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me centre and channelise my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness. Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me. And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners."In the caption of the video, she has written about how all the canvases and sketches that are up for auction have a special place in her heart and how it brings her immense joy to be able to use her art to raise funds for the needy. To participate in the auction, you can visit the website and fill-up the form. Post 21 May, the artwork will be shipped to the highest bidder.Take a look:Sonakshi's artworks are of various sizes and there is ample variety for one to pick from. Even in her caption, she says, "There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings."It's amazing to see celebrities step up to the situation and try to do their bit. Recently, actor Sonu Sood helped arrange buses for migrant workers to go home. In testing times like these, these isolated acts of kindness can a big difference.Lockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For Migrants to Go Back Home We'll get through this!