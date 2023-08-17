'Grew Up in a House Where My Father Gave 17 Golden Jubilees': Abhishek Bachchan

In an interview with PTI, Abhishek shared, “I grew up in a household where the father gave seventeen golden jubilees in a row, four of them in a month, or three were already playing and three were about to be released.

"After my first film that was declared a hit, Dhoom, Adi (Aditya) Chopra had this big success party. I remember coming home, feeling I’ve arrived, and my dad opened the door. I got deflated – it was Amitabh Bachchan," he added.

Abhishek, who's had his share of hit and failures as an actor, further told PTI, "Any actor would tell you that it’s the most amazing feeling when your film becomes a hit. You know though it isn’t going to last, it’s done, now you have to concentrate on the next Friday.

“We work to make successful films, you’re not here to make a flop film. It should never be like, ‘I’ve given so many hits in a row.’ No, you’re meant to do it with every film,” he added.