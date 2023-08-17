ADVERTISEMENT
'Grew Up in a House Where My Father Gave 17 Golden Jubilees': Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in filmmaker R Balki's 'Ghoomer'.

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently appeared in filmmaker R Balki's Ghoomer, recalled the joy he felt after giving the first hit film of his career. The actor opened up on how he was greeted by his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, when he went on to share the news.

In an interview with PTI, Abhishek shared, “I grew up in a household where the father gave seventeen golden jubilees in a row, four of them in a month, or three were already playing and three were about to be released.

"After my first film that was declared a hit, Dhoom, Adi (Aditya) Chopra had this big success party. I remember coming home, feeling I’ve arrived, and my dad opened the door. I got deflated – it was Amitabh Bachchan," he added.

Abhishek, who's had his share of hit and failures as an actor, further told PTI, "Any actor would tell you that it’s the most amazing feeling when your film becomes a hit. You know though it isn’t going to last, it’s done, now you have to concentrate on the next Friday.

“We work to make successful films, you’re not here to make a flop film. It should never be like, ‘I’ve given so many hits in a row.’ No, you’re meant to do it with every film,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2.

