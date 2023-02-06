ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B & Anoushka Shankar Opt for Indian Designers

The Grammy Awards were held in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B & Anoushka Shankar Opt for Indian Designers
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Anoushka Shankar and Cardi B wowed in their respective looks from the 65th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas on Monday, 6 February IST. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony was attended by celebrated singers, composers and songwriters. From Beyonce to Harry Styles, many bagged an award or two during the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

And although Anoushka missed out on scoring a Grammy, she looked stunning in her Rahul Mishra gown. Anoushka wasn't the only one wearing a gown by an Indian designer; Cardi B also turned up to the event wearing a stunning blue Gaurav Gupta gown.

Here's a look at Anoushka's outfit:

Here's how Cardi B looked:

India's Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album, 'Divine Tides.' While Beyonce broke records by winning 32 all-time wins. 

Also Read

Watch: Anoushka Shankar & Arooj Aftab Perform 'Udhero Na' at Grammys 2023

Watch: Anoushka Shankar & Arooj Aftab Perform 'Udhero Na' at Grammys 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×