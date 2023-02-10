PK Rosy 120th Birth Anniversary: Google Honours First Female Malayalam Actor

Google Doodle today, on Friday, 10 February 2023, is celebrating the life and works of PK Rosy. She was the first female heroine to join Malayalam cinema.

PK Rosy, whose real name is Rajamma, was born in 1903, in Thiruvananthapuram. Google said in a statement that she joined the realm of performing arts when it was not accepted by society. She landed a role in the Malayalam classic Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) and broke the proverbial glass ceiling.

The Google Doodle focuses on the courage and bravery of PK Rosy. Her works as a Malayalam cinema artist and contributions to society at large came into recognition decades after she quit acting.

Google wrote, "Thank you for your courage and the legacy you leave behind, PK Rosy."