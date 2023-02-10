PK Rosy 120th Birth Anniversary: Google Honours First Female Malayalam Actor
PK Rosy was the first Malayalam female heroine and Google is celebrating her life on 10 February.
Google Doodle today, on Friday, 10 February 2023, is celebrating the life and works of PK Rosy. She was the first female heroine to join Malayalam cinema.
PK Rosy, whose real name is Rajamma, was born in 1903, in Thiruvananthapuram. Google said in a statement that she joined the realm of performing arts when it was not accepted by society. She landed a role in the Malayalam classic Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) and broke the proverbial glass ceiling.
The Google Doodle focuses on the courage and bravery of PK Rosy. Her works as a Malayalam cinema artist and contributions to society at large came into recognition decades after she quit acting.
Google wrote, "Thank you for your courage and the legacy you leave behind, PK Rosy."
We should also remember and know more about PK Rosy on this day. Here is everything you should know about the Malayalam cinema artist who is being celebrated by Google today, on 10 February 2023.
PK Rosy: Who Was She?
PK Rosy was born to Paulose and Kunji. Her father died suddenly and it pushed the family into abject poverty. Her early years were spent in trying to make ends meet as a grass-cutter.
Her uncle acknowledged and recognised her deep interest in performing arts. He got a teacher for her who taught music and acting. Along with these, she also learnt classical forms of dance and Tamil folk theatre.
Many people believe that the name Rosy stems from her conversion to Christianity. She also changed her name from Rajamma to Rosamma. Her mother remained a Hindu throughout her life.
In 1928, PK Rosy stepped up when JC Daniel was finding a heroine for his film. At that time, this was thought unsuitable for women but that did not stop PK Rosy from following her dreams. She played the role of Sarojini, a woman who belonged to the Nair caste of Kerala.
The Nair community protested against her later on for playing the Nair woman because Rosy was a Dalit. In the movie, the hero kisses the flower in the female lead's hair. This scene made people protest inside the picture hall against the movie.
Her home was also burnt down by the so-called upper caste people. She fled the state and travelled to Tamil Nadu in a truck. She spent the rest of her life with the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai.
She got married to him and lived in Tamil Nadu. Her children never knew about her stardom.
Chengalatt Gopalakrishnan rediscovered her life in 1960 and produced an article about her. He also revealed the fate of the film. In 2013, a film was released on the life of Daniel. Chandni Geetha played PK Rosy's character in the movie.
