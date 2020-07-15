God-Like Incarnations: Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Tribute to Doctors
The veteran actor and some of his family members tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
On Saturday, 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek took to social media to confirm that they tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to the hospital. Abhishek also said that Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya have also contracted the virus and they are quarantining at home.
Now, Amitabh has taken to Twitter to pen a note of gratitude to doctors and other medics who are working round the clock in the pandemic to save countless lives.
"Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ...", the veteran actor tweeted.
On Tuesday, Amitabh posted a note of thanks to all fans, well-wishers and friends from the industry who are praying for the family's speedy recovery. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.
Hospital sources have told PTI that Amitabh and Abhishek are responding well to the treatment.
