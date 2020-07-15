God-Like Incarnations: Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Tribute to Doctors

"Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ...", the veteran actor tweeted.

On Tuesday, Amitabh posted a note of thanks to all fans, well-wishers and friends from the industry who are praying for the family's speedy recovery. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.