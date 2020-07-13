Big B, Abhishek Do Not Require Aggressive Treatment: Reports

On Sunday, 12 July, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19, after him and his father, Amitabh Bachchan.

While the father and son have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are self-quarantining at home. Now according to reports, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are clinically stable and do not require aggressive treatment.

The reports quoted hospital sources as, “They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

Confirming that he has been tested positive for the virus, Abhishek had tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."