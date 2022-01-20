Geeta Kapur's Remark on 'Bigg Boss' Was Below The Belt: Umar Riaz
Geeta Kapur had taken a dig at Umar's profession in an episode of Bigg Boss 15.
Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has opened up about the episode in which choreographer Geeta Kapur was one of the guests. On the reality show, Geeta had told Umar, a doctor by profession, that she wouldn't want him to operate on her, given his 'inherently' violent nature.
Now, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Umar has said that he has always been polite to the guests on the show, adding that he doubts whether Geeta watches Bigg Boss.
"We don't know each other. It's okay if a guest comes to the house and says your game is not upto the mark, etc. Only the host Salman Khan has the right to bash me because that is his job. But anyone else talking about this isn't justified".Umar Riaz, Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant
Umar added that guests don't hurl 'personal attacks' on the show. "Geeta ma'am made those remarks without even knowing anything about me. I don't even know if she watches Bigg Boss or how well she was briefed. She directly went on my profession and how that was inherent in my nature".
Umar told the publication that Geeta didn't watch his friendly side in the show. "She just saw me performing in a task and targeted my profession. That was really below the belt and it hurt".
After exiting the show, Umar had tweeted about the incident as well. "@geetakapur ma’am, I’ll tell you my inherent nature. When Covid hit all of India, I was the one working all day and night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health because that is what I got inherent, which is to serve and to give and not think about myself,” he wrote.
