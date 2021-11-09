Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Sister Says He Isn't Dating BB12 Contestant Saba Khan
Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz's sister said that Saba Khan is his colleague and they worked together in a music video.
There have been speculations that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is dating former Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan but Riaz’s sister Mahvish denied the rumours and confirmed that Umar is single. She added that Saba is just Umar’s colleague. Umar Riaz and Saba Khan starred together in the music video for Dipesh Agarwal's song 'Gunaah Karde.’
Mahvish told ETimes, “First of all it gives me immense pride to watch Umar making us all proud and how. He is playing wonderfully in the show and I’m happy to see him as a captain for this week. The rumours which are doing the rounds about my brother are not at all true.”
Talking about how their parents reacted to the news, she said, “It was really funny actually when we read about it. I got a call from our parents and they too were shocked with this news. These are all baseless rumours and speculations. Umar is not ‘dating’ anybody and is single.”
Mahvish added, “We have seen Umar mentioning that he might find someone in the house who he can connect with. Saba is a talented actress and yes my parents and my brother Nomaan had met her coincidentally at a mall but she’s just Umar’s colleague. I’m thankful to everyone who is supporting Umar in this journey but we shouldn’t give air to such baseless rumours.”
Saba Khan had shared a music video on Instagram and dedicated it to Umar. She wrote in the caption, “This video is for you @umarriazz91 more power and love to you ..stay strong and play the way you are playing and win the trophy ..you are our winner already.”
Umar is the captain of the house this week. He was also in the news after his fight with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal who pushed the former into the pool, after alleging that Umar verbally abused him. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan rebuked Simba and as punishment, Simba can’t participate in the run to become VIP contestants this week.
