Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Jokes Umar Riaz Won’t Listen to Brother Asim’s Advice
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz also told host Salman Khan what his brother Umar Riaz's 'weakness' is.
The 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere on 2 October at 9.30 PM on Colors TV. Colors TV shared a new promo for the much-awaited episode featuring former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz, who is one of the confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss 15.
In the video, Salman can be seen mocking Asim while Umar laughs, standing to the side. Asim will attend the premiere to support his brother. Asim Riaz was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and even emerged as the runner-up.
The channel shared the promo with the caption, "Apne season mein @asimriaz77.official ne kiya tha jo kamaal, kya @umarriazz91 ka #BB15 ke jungle ka safar bhi ho paayega bemisaal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 ka Grand Premiere, kal raat 9:30 baje, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par."
During the promo, host Salman Khan asked Asim, “What is that one quality of Umar that can make it difficult for him to move ahead in Bigg Boss 15?” Asim tells Salman, “He has that fire.” While Umar jokingly asks if Asim is going to the jungle or him, Salman jokes that it seems like Umar isn’t going to take any of his brother’s advice.
This season of Bigg Boss has a jungle theme and the contestants will first have to survive in a jungle with minimum facilities and supplies before they enter the Bigg Boss house. Umar Riaz is a doctor but has also appeared in music videos.
During the show’s press launch, Umar Riaz had said, in a recorded video, “I can’t be happier as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I just want to tell everyone that bawal hoga (there’ll be chaos)."
The launch was hosted by Asim’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh. Devoleena said that she looks forward to seeing Umar Riaz on the show.
“…We all have seen Asim on Bigg Boss 13 and I have heard that Umar is a little different from him. I have never met Umar but I can see that potential in him and I’m sure he will do great and I really hope that he lives up to the expectations that I have from him,” Devoleena said.
The other confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 15 are actors Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik (Season 12), Gauahar Khan (Season 7), and Shweta Tiwari (Season 4) will reportedly enter the latest edition as ‘tribe leaders’.
