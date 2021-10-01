Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Jokes Umar Riaz Won’t Listen to Brother Asim’s Advice

The 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere on 2 October at 9.30 PM on Colors TV. Colors TV shared a new promo for the much-awaited episode featuring former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz, who is one of the confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

In the video, Salman can be seen mocking Asim while Umar laughs, standing to the side. Asim will attend the premiere to support his brother. Asim Riaz was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and even emerged as the runner-up.