'Gave Me Maa Behen Ki Gaali': Neena Gupta Recalls Being Abused By a Director
Neena Gupta recalled her expirences as a young actor in the industry.
Neena Gupta in a recent interview revealed that she was verbally abused by director on set. She spoke about her experience in the film industry and went on to add that she does not go through experiences like this anymore.
In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "I was doing a film with a very small role and I had just two-three lines in a group scene. During production, they chopped my mere two lines as well. Then I had no role. I went to the director and said, “Arre do toh linein thi woh bhi aapne kaat di (You chopped out the two lines I had). He gave me maa behen ki gaali (filthy abuses) in front of everyone… Vinod Khanna, Juhi (Chawla). And I started crying because sabke saamne (in front of everyone) he abused me.”
She added in her interview, “Ab aisa nahi hota mujhe aisa lagta hai. Ya hota hoga bas meri position aisi nahi hai (I think this doesn't happen anymore. Or maybe it still does and it is just me who doesn't have to deal with it anymore).”
Neena was last seen in Vadh. She was also in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and others.
