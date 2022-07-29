‘Neena Gupta Is as Conventional as a Mother Can Be’: Masaba Gupta

Masaba and Neena Gupta are back with the highly anticipated second season of Masaba Masaba. The Quint caught up with the designer and actor Masaba Gupta and her very talented mother Neena Gupta.

During the course of the conversation, Masaba revealed that although Neena comes across as an unconventional mother she is as conventional as a mother can be.

The show has also gone on to showcase the emotional turmoil Masaba went through when she got to know about the sudden death of her mentor Wendell Rodricks. She opened up about how she shot those scenes and how it also become a way for her to grieve.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.