ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Trailer Out on 4 Feb

Alia Bhatt stars as Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura, in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi',

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ajay Devgn's first look poster for&nbsp;<em>Gangubai Kathiawadi.</em></p></div>
i

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 25 February 2022. Ahead of the trailer’s release on Friday, Ajay Devgn shared his first look poster from the film.

“Apni pehchaan se chaar (chaand) lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022," the caption read.

Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Trailer Out on 4 Feb

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen in a white shirt and off-white pants with a grey blazer. He is leaning on the bonnet of a car and sports a cap and sunglasses.

The official handle of Bhansali Productions had shared Alia Bhatt’s first look as the Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura, in 2020. The caption read, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn. Alia and Ajay also star together in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

Also Read

Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer ‘Anek’ Gets Release Date

Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer ‘Anek’ Gets Release Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT