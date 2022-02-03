Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Trailer Out on 4 Feb

In the poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen in a white shirt and off-white pants with a grey blazer. He is leaning on the bonnet of a car and sports a cap and sunglasses.

The official handle of Bhansali Productions had shared Alia Bhatt’s first look as the Gangubai, the matriarch of Kamathipura, in 2020. The caption read, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn. Alia and Ajay also star together in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.