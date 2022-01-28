Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt-Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Release Date

The official handle of Bhansali Productions shared the news on social media with the caption, “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022.”

In February 2021, Pen Studios had released the teaser for Bhansali's film which introduced Alia Bhatt as Gangu aka Gangubai Kathiawadi, the fearless matriarch of Kamathipura. The film will be screened at the Berlin Film Festival as part of the Berlinale Special Gala segment.

Talking about the same, Bhansali had earlier said in a statement, “The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."

The movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Seema Pahwa.