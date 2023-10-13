Gal Gadot & 700 Hollywood Celebrities Sign Open Letter in Support of Israel

Amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine's Islamist group Hamas, 700 Hollywood actors, including some notable names like Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Pine, among others, have signed an open letter in support of Israel, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
As per the report, the letter was created by a nonprofit organisation called Creative Community for Peace in order to condemn Hamas‘ surprise assault on Israel and call for the return of hostages.
The letter also called on the entertainment industry to refrain from sharing misinformation about the conflict.
According to reports, more than 2,700 people have been killed in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on 8 October. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reportedly 1,87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war.
Other Hollywood personalities who signed the open letter include Debra Messing, Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett, Ryan Murphy, Zachery Levi, Sharon Osbourne, Tracey-Ann Oberman, George Lopez, Phil Rosenthal, Mekhi Phifer, Diane Warren, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Jody Gerson, Mark Hamill, Rick Yorn, Howie Mandel, Sherry Lansing, Rick Yorn, Tom Rothman, Julian Edelman and Antoine Fuqua, among others.
