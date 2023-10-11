'Terrorizing Innocents Does Not Align With Free Palestine Movement': Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian origin herself, recently expressed her concern over the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. While Hadid shared her support for Palestine's struggle, she also condemned the violence and called it an "unjustifiable tragedy."
Taking to social media on 11 October, Hadid shared a lengthy statement on social media. She wrote, "My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."
The 28-year-old supermodel, who has been part of the 'Free Palestine' movement, added, "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic."
She concluded her statement by saying, "If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always."
Have a look at her post here:
According to reports, more than 900 people have been killed in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault from the Gaza strip on southern Israel on 8 October. As per the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reportedly 1,87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war.
