Surekha Sikri Had a Child-Like Enthusiasm: 'Badhaai Ho' Co-Star Gajraj Rao
Gajraj Rao believes Surekha Sikri's craft was defined by her years of 'riyaaz'.
For decades, late Surekha Sikri created magic on screen, and has multiple National Awards to her name. After her demise today, several celebrities remembered the actor for her versatility and charm. Her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao remembers Surekha for her dedication and child-like enthusiasm.
Gajraj Rao told The Quint, "Surekha ji is no more with us today, but the memories of her relentless dedication for her craft and child-like enthusiasm will always remain with me. I will always be thankful to have had the honour of working with a legend like her in 'Badhaai Ho.'"
He took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Badhaai Ho and talked about the experience of working with Surekha.
"Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion," he tweeted.
"Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress."Gajraj Rao, Twitter
"Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm. As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today," he said.
