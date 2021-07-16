Remembering Surekha Sikri, 3-Time National Award Winner & Actor Par Excellence

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. The three-time National Award winner leaves behind a rich body of work. Born in New Delhi in 1945, Sikri graduated from the National School of Drama in 1971. She worked with NSD's Repertory Company for over a decade before moving to Mumbai to explore a career in the film and television industries.

Let's take a look at some of Surekha Sikri's memorable films and TV shows.