'For Indian Comedy': Vir Das Reacts to International Emmy Award For Comedy Win

Vir Das shared the International Emmy Award with Derry Girls Season 3.

Comedian and actor Vir Das won the Best Comedy award at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday, 21 November. He shared the award with the makers of Derry Girls season 3. The popular comedian took to social media to talk about his win.

Posting a photo with the award, Vir took to X to say, "For India For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."

The actor-comedian won the award for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau and Argentina’s El Encargado.

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated from India. However, the two celebrated failed to win the prestigious award. Shefali lost to sctor Karla Souza for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. While Martin Freeman bagged the award for his performance in The Responder instead of Jim.

The ceremony took place in New York City.

