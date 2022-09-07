'Foolish Speculation': Chris Pine Confirms Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Him

Pines representatives told The Hollywood Reporter, “This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

They also went on to say, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”