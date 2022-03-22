This Video of SRK and Gauri's Holi Dance is Equal Parts Adorable and Festive
Shah Rukh Khan, romance, and the festival of Holi, what more could we want?
Several people celebrated Holi this year, albeit with pandemic restrictions in place, but it's actually a Holi celebration for many years ago that has the Internet buzzing.
A throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing at a Holi party has resurfaced online. Some fans pointed out that the video comes back every Holi but who's complaining?
In the video, SRK and Gauri can be seen matching steps a little away from the crowd and it's simply adorable! While some people think it's from Subhash Ghai's Holi party during the Pardes days in 1996, some have earlier also said that it's from the time Ghai was working on Trimurti.
If any of those claims are true, the video is probably from a time when Shah Rukh was relatively a newbie in the industry, but his 'Bollywood's King of Romance' charm is still unmistakable.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.