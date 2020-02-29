Designing Can Be a Second Option: Gauri Khan on SRK’s Sabbatical
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted an event at her designer studio 'The Gauri Khan studio' where architects and interior designers from various places were invited. Shah Rukh too was present at the event.
When asked about Shah Rukh’s inputs when it comes to designing, Gauri said in a lighter vein, “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing.” She added that Shah Rukh in fact had a lot of suggestions when it came to designing their home.
She aslo took a jibe at SRK’s sabbatical from the movies and said, “As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”
SRK too has been sporting about his break from the movies, and one saw that recently during his chat with Amazon head Jeff Bezos and Zoya Akhtar. The audience chuckled when Shah Rukh Khan went over to Bezos and poured him a glass of water in between their conversation. This act made Bezos comment that Indian film folk are extremely humble, to which SRK responded by saying, “Believe me Jeff, it’s only because my last few films haven’t done well!”
Shah Rukh’s last release was Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. There have been speculations that he might be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next, but the actor has not confirmed the same.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )