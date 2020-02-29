Designing Can Be a Second Option: Gauri Khan on SRK’s Sabbatical

When asked about Shah Rukh’s inputs when it comes to designing, Gauri said in a lighter vein, “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing.” She added that Shah Rukh in fact had a lot of suggestions when it came to designing their home.

She aslo took a jibe at SRK’s sabbatical from the movies and said, “As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”