Fans Laud Jennifer Lopez for Introducing Her Child With Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Emme performed the intro of 'Let's Get Loud' at the concert.

Jennifer Lopez has been receiving a lot of praise from her fans for introducing her child, Emme to the stage using gender-neutral pronouns, ahead of their duet performance at a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, 16 June.

The actor-singer welcomed her 14-year-old child, Emme Maribel Muniz to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala and called her 'my favorite duet partner.'

JLo told the crowd, that the last time she performed with Emme, was in a big stadium like this. "I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked, and pricey. It costs me when they come out," the Hustlers star jokingly, added.

JLo shared a few pictures from the LADF Gala on her Twitter and received an overwhelming response from her fans. Several saw her act as an affirmation of Emme's pronouns and appreciated JLo for respecting them.

JLo shares her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex husband, Marc Anthony. Emme has joined her mother, several times on stage including the famous 2020 Super Bowl performance where she performed 'Born in the USA' and 'Let's Get Loud'.

