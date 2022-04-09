Jennifer Lopez Confirms Engagement With Ben Affleck on Her Website

The two first met in 2002 on the sets of Gigli, and have had a whirlwind romance since. They were set to get married in September 2003, but delayed their wedding and eventually called it off in 2004, an announcement that came as a shock to many fans.

In the time that they were separated, Affleck got married to Jennifer Garner in 2005, and has three children with her. Lopez also has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004.

According to reports, Jennifer and Ben are planning to move into a 20,000 square feet mansion in LA's plush Bel Air neighbourhood. The mansion reportedly costs over $50 million.