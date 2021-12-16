Fans Excited as Shah Rukh Khan Makes First Virtual Appearance Since Aryan's Bail
On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan made a virtual appearance at a car company's event.
Ever since Aryan Khan's bail, Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away from the public eye. However on Wednesday, 15 December, Shah Rukh made a virtual appearance at a car company's event. The company announced its new brand ambassadors and SRK congratulated them via a video message. SRK has been associated with the company for many years now.
Fans were excited to see Shah Rukh back on screen. Many exclaimed, "King is back".
Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Pathan and Atlee's next, were also put on hold following Aryan's arrest. Now, a source has told India Today that the actor is gearing up to resume shoot.
