Fans Excited as Shah Rukh Khan Makes First Virtual Appearance Since Aryan's Bail

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan made a virtual appearance at a car company's event.

Shah Rukh Khan has made his first virtual appearance since son Aryan's bail.
Ever since Aryan Khan's bail, Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away from the public eye. However on Wednesday, 15 December, Shah Rukh made a virtual appearance at a car company's event. The company announced its new brand ambassadors and SRK congratulated them via a video message. SRK has been associated with the company for many years now.

Fans were excited to see Shah Rukh back on screen. Many exclaimed, "King is back".

