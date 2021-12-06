Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot For 'Pathan' From 15 December With Deepika Padukone?
Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly shoot in Mumbai for 15-20 days before flying to the international location.
As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back on the sets soon. SRK had put on hold the shoot of Pathan following the controversy that his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will shoot some important sequences of Pathan from 15 December with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A set has reportedly been set up for this Mumbai schedule, which is supposed to go on for 15-20 days. The report adds that after the Mumbai schedule, SRK and team will fly to an international location.
Pathan reportedly went on floors last year, but Shah Rukh or the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh has also reportedly been brought on board as the lead in filmmaker Atlee's next project. The film is touted to be an action thriller with Nayanthara essaying the leading lady.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.