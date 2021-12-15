Aryan Khan Not Required to Appear Before NCB Every Week: Bombay HC

Aryan Khan had approached the High Court seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he was granted bail in the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay HC allowed the plea on Wednesday (15 December).

Aryan's plea argued that since the investigation of the case has been transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi, the condition that he must mark his presence at the Mumbai office every week can be waived.