'Fabulous': Sushmita Sen Shares Health Update

Sushmita Sen also spoke about the upcoming season of 'Aarya' 3.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Thursday, 27 July to talk about her health on an Instagram Live. She also shared news about her upcoming project Aarya 3.

She spoke about her health, "My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” She also opened up about her project Aarya 3. Without giving out any major details, the actor spoke about her pre-health scare and all the action sequences they shot post her recovery. She said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3… I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it … so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” 

She captioned the post, “#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Sushmita Sen series is directed by Ram Madhvani. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Topics:  Sushmita Sen 

