'Entertainment Aata Rahega': Munawar Faruqui Suggets He Isn't Quitting Comedy

Comedian Munawar Faruqui had recently hinted that he may no longer perform on stage after his Bengaluru show was cancelled. In the last two months, at least 12 of Faruqui's shows have been cancelled following threats from right-wing groups.

Now, on 30 November, Faruqui took to Instagram to suggest that he isn't quitting comedy. He posted a photo of him performing in front of a packed hall and wrote, "Kuch rasta likh dega, kuch main likh dunga/ Woh likhte jaaye mushkil, Main manzil likh dunga". The comedian reiterated that no matter how many challenges he has to face, he is going to script his own destiny.