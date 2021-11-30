'Entertainment Aata Rahega': Munawar Faruqui Suggets He Isn't Quitting Comedy
Munawar Faruqui's 'I am done' post led many to believe he may no longer perform on stage.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui had recently hinted that he may no longer perform on stage after his Bengaluru show was cancelled. In the last two months, at least 12 of Faruqui's shows have been cancelled following threats from right-wing groups.
Now, on 30 November, Faruqui took to Instagram to suggest that he isn't quitting comedy. He posted a photo of him performing in front of a packed hall and wrote, "Kuch rasta likh dega, kuch main likh dunga/ Woh likhte jaaye mushkil, Main manzil likh dunga". The comedian reiterated that no matter how many challenges he has to face, he is going to script his own destiny.
"Entertainment aata rahega", he captioned the post. Faruqui also used the hashtag #dongritohearts, a play on the show he was supposed to perform, titled 'Dongri to Nowhere'.
Ahead of Faruqui's performance on 28 November, the Bengaluru Police had written to the organisers of the show, stating that “there is credible information that several organisations are opposing this stand-up comedy show performed by Faruqui. This could create chaos and could disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems. Therefore it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui’s comedy show.”
After the incident Faruqui wrote in an Instagram post, "Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I'm done, goodbye. Injustice."
