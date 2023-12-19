'Dunki': Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How a Jalandhar House Inspired the SRK-Starrer

"This photo was taken when we decided to make the film Dunki and visited the house for research. I learned that it's a cultural thing where if a child or a family member of the house goes to a foreign country like London, Canada, or the USA, then they build a plane on the terrace of their home to flaunt it," the filmmaker added.

Shah Rukh, who was also part of the conversation, said, "It's like a moment of pride that a family member has gone to a foreign country. I have also shot in Punjab several times. I have seen this as well, but I never knew why people build these at their homes. I used to think that it must be a water tanker, and people have just made a design out of it."

Hirani further added, "They are indeed used as water tankers as well. But the one in the picture is slightly different. There are two bedrooms in this one."