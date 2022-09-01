'Chup' Motion Poster: Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt Look Intense in R Balki's Thriller
'Chup' starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt is slated for its release on 23 September.
Actors Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space after a long time in filmmaker R Balki's upcoming romantic thriller Chup - Revenge of the Artist. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.
After the release of its first look teaser on 25 August, the makers of the film unveiled the intense motion poster on Thursday, 1 September. While, the trailer of the psycho-thriller is expected to release on 5 September.
Announcing the release date of the film on social media, Deol shared its impressive motion poster and wrote, "Pyaasa for more? #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist, Trailer out on 5th September. #ChupOn23September."
The actor had also shared the first look posters of the romantic thriller, featuring him and Dulquer in an intense look, on 25 August.
Chup - Revenge of the Artist is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada of the PEN Studios, and Gauri Shinde. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are co-written by R Balki, Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani. While, the music of the film is composed by musicians Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, SD Burman and Aman Pant.
Chup - Revenge of the Artist is all set for its theatrical release on 23 September.
