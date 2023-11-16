Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat and Shami at Number 1

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just a few days away from its final stage. India has already made it to the finals and will be joined by either Australia or South Africa on Sunday, 19 November 2023. The 'Men in Blue' have been spectacular in the ongoing World Cup and have broken several records. They reached the finals with a perfect score without losing any match. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.

Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer of world cup 2023. He surpassed the record of Sachin Tendulkar by hitting his 50th ODI century in the semi-final match against New Zealand. Kohli has now become an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. Besides, he is at number 1 spot in the most 50-plus scores in a world cup list, which was earlier lead by Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian bowler Mohammad Shami has replaced Adam Zampa from the top wicket takers list and is now leading the chart with 23 wickets. He became the player of the match in the semi-final match against New Zealand by taking 7 wickets.