Divya Seth Remembers Friend & Co-Actor Rituraj Singh

Actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared in hit shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Anupamaa, passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday (20 February). Rituraj's friend from his theatre days, and co-actor Divya Seth Shah spoke to The Quint about working with the late actor and his love for acting.
Divya said that for Rituraj, acting came before everything else. "He was always an actor; an actor first before everything else. He adored acting so much. He was always enthusiastic and always present during rehearsals, shows, shoots – whatever it might be. His enthusiasm never waned over the years."
Divya also narrated the story behind a photo that went viral ever since news of Rituraj's passing broke. The photo shows Divya, Rituraj, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjoy Roy, who were batchmates from Barry John's TAG (Theatre Action Group), waiting at a railway station.
"This picture was taken during a train journey from Delhi to Kolkata. We were going to perform a play (Rough Crossing) that we had already performed in Delhi. At every single station Rituraj got off and ate what was available at that station. We had to drag him back and say, 'that’s enough food for one journey,' but he ate whatever he could lay his hands on- pakora, samosa, tea and other items. So we were teasing him just before the photograph was taken, as to how someone can become fat overnight. And he was actually so thin. He just enjoyed food so much. That was a fun part of this journey."
Divya signed off with, "Rest in peace, my friend."
