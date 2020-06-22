Recently, Sonu Nigam took to social media to speak about the pressure young musicians have to go through in Bollywood and also called out the ‘music mafia’ who are notorious for crushing the moral of artistes.Now, in another vlog, the singer has accused Bhushan Kumar of trying to sabotage his image. “Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And you deserve to be addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person,” Sonu said in the video in Hindi.“Do you remember the times you would come to my house requesting me to record an album for you? ‘Brother, record Deewana for me. Introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem’. Don’t mess with me, I am warning you”.You Might Soon Hear About Suicides in Music Industry: Sonu NigamSonu concluded by saying, “Do you remember, Marina Kanwar? I don't know why they backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don't mess with me”.Sonu Nigam also referred to a report by Times of India, that quoted Amaal Malik, Sachet Tandon, Jubin Nautiyal, Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir and Rashmi Virag as challenging Sonu's views and saying that while nepotism might be prevalent in the film industry, the music industry is purely based on talent, merit and luck. Sonu recalled an old tweet of Amaal’s wherein he had called out the music industry for not being united.(Inputs: IANS)Twitter Supports Sonu Nigam Calling Out ‘Music Mafia’ in Bollywood We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.