Director Onir Unveils the First Look for His Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone'

Director Onir has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, 'Pine Cone.'

Director Onir unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, Pine Cone on Tuesday, 30 May. The film attempts to represent the LGBTQ community in cinema through lived experiences.

Pine Cone is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on 7 June. The film promises to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

Take a look at the poster here:

The first poster for Pine Cone offers a glimpse into the love story between the leads. It features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolizing the depth and complexity of love and desire. The film is produced by Matchbox pictures private limited and it is in association with Anticlock films.

The film is written by Ashwini Malik and Onir.

