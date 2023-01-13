'Shocked To Know That A Protest Was Planned': Onir On Cancelled Event

One of the pioneers of queer representation in Indian media, Onir took to social media to share that an event he was "really looking forward to speaking at" had to be cancelled because of threats to his safety. The My Brother...Nikhil filmmaker wrote, "Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me." He added, "Apparently there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So they cancelled the event. Let me process this..."