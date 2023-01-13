'Shocked To Know That A Protest Was Planned': Onir On Cancelled Event
Filmmaker Onir opened up to The Quint about feeling targeted after an event had to be cancelled due to threats.
One of the pioneers of queer representation in Indian media, Onir took to social media to share that an event he was "really looking forward to speaking at" had to be cancelled because of threats to his safety. The My Brother...Nikhil filmmaker wrote, "Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me." He added, "Apparently there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So they cancelled the event. Let me process this..."
Although he was not at liberty to divulge more information about the event or what transpired before the cancelation, Onir spoke to The Quint about how he was feeling after discovering the news. "All I was supposed to discuss was queer rights", he said, citing the event.
Shocked to know that a protest was planned and the police said they can't guarantee my safety. I am not even told who and what exactly was their reason to target me. Disappointed that we have come to this.ONIR ON BEING TARGETED
Expressing shock and disappointment, the I AM director wrote, "I was all ready to leave for the airport and so this came as a huge shock." Referring to his social media platform being critical of the prevalent injustices in the country, he further added, "To know that every (social media) post of one's been evaluated especially when I think I mostly only speak up for Unity against hate."
The filmmaker concluded his comment by acknowledging that this is not the first time a politically outspoken artist has been barred from an event. He wrote, "Not that I am not aware that it's been happening fo sometime now to various artists".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Homophobia Onir Queer Rights
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.