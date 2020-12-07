6 Things Celebrities Should Learn From Diljit Dosanjh

Sure, his tweets may be in Punjabi, but Diljit Dosanjh has definitely stolen hearts of people across the country. Not just because he called out a certain social media bully that everyone had had enough of, but also because of the way in which he has stood by the cause he believes in. Diljit’s recent act of solidarity towards the farmers’ protesting in Delhi has made us question how celebrities hold the power to influence opinion and yet, they seldom make good use of it.

While there are many that refuse to let go of their diplomacy, there are few others like Diljit too - Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar (and more) have time and again spoken up on important issues. But for the most part, celebs prefer to keep mum and Diljit has made us realise why that's not okay.

So here are some important lessons for celebrities and influencers out there: